Fred Astaire Dance Studio planned in Pleasant Prairie

A 5,000-square-foot building is planned for a vacant lot at 7723 91st Ave. in Pleasant Prairie for a Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

The Enfield, Connecticut-based chain has more than 180 locations. The Pleasant Prairie location will be owned by Anna Krasnoshopka and Mykyta Serdyuk. They plan to have six full-time and six part-time employees.

The building will be located just south of a Sherwin-Williams paint store.

Plans for the building were approved this week by the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission. Construction Management Associates (CMA Inc.) is managing the project. OC3 Architecture LLC is providing the architectural and design services.