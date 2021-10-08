Home on Pine Lake sold for $3.9 million

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Image from Zillow
Image from Zillow

A home located along the southern end of Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa sold recently for $3.9 million, according to state records.

Built in 2016, the 4,036-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 3.5-car garage, according to Zillow and real estate listings.

The property has an assessed value of $1.5 million, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by Brett H. Hagen and Lindsey M. Hagen to Richard and Sally Kriva Family Trust, according to state records. Brett Hagen is vice president of JCB Flavors LLC. Richard Kriva is vice president of global real estate strategy for Honeywell International Inc.

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

