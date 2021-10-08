Home on Pine Lake sold for $3.9 million

A home located along the southern end of Pine Lake in the village of Chenequa sold recently for $3.9 million, according to state records.

Built in 2016, the 4,036-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 3.5-car garage, according to Zillow and real estate listings.

The property has an assessed value of $1.5 million, according to Waukesha County records.

It was sold by Brett H. Hagen and Lindsey M. Hagen to Richard and Sally Kriva Family Trust, according to state records. Brett Hagen is vice president of JCB Flavors LLC. Richard Kriva is vice president of global real estate strategy for Honeywell International Inc.