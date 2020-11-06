Home on Geneva Lake sold for nearly $6.1 million

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo: town of Linn assessment records
Photo: town of Linn assessment records

A home on Geneva Lake in the town of Linn has been sold for nearly $6.1 million, according to state records.

The roughly 4,100-square-foot house on North Lake Shore Drive sits on 3.3 acres, with 224 feet of water frontage. Its design is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, according to online listings.

It has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. It was built in 1991, and is assessed at roughly $4.5 million, according to town assessment records.

The buyers are Warren and Maureen Mula, of Chicago. They bought the home from the Kenneth Robert Koranda Trust. Koranda listed a primary address in Naperville, Illinois.

The home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty and the buyers were represented by Bob Webster of Keefe Real Estate.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display