Home on Geneva Lake sold for nearly $6.1 million

A home on Geneva Lake in the town of Linn has been sold for nearly $6.1 million, according to state records.

The roughly 4,100-square-foot house on North Lake Shore Drive sits on 3.3 acres, with 224 feet of water frontage. Its design is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, according to online listings.

It has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. It was built in 1991, and is assessed at roughly $4.5 million, according to town assessment records.

The buyers are Warren and Maureen Mula, of Chicago. They bought the home from the Kenneth Robert Koranda Trust. Koranda listed a primary address in Naperville, Illinois.

The home was listed by David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty and the buyers were represented by Bob Webster of Keefe Real Estate.