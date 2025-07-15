Amtrak’s Borealis line exceeds quarter-million riders

Amtrak’s new Borealis line, which started service in May of 2024 and runs between Chicago and the Twin Cities, and through Wisconsin, carried its 250,000th rider over the 4th of July weekend, Amtrak announced.

Borealis trains originate from St. Paul at midday and Chicago in the late morning.

In Wisconsin, the Borealis line includes stops in La Crosse, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Columbus, downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Sturtevant.

“The Borealis continues to be a success story in Wisconsin and our partner states,” said Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman. “This 250,000-rider milestone clearly demonstrates the need for safe, reliable and efficient passenger rail travel options.”