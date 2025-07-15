Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Transportation & Logistics

Amtrak’s Borealis line exceeds quarter-million riders

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Amtrak
Map of the Amtrak Borealis line. Image from Minnesota Department of Transportation

Amtrak’s new Borealis line, which started service in May of 2024 and runs between Chicago and the Twin Cities, and through Wisconsin, carried its 250,000th rider over the 4th of July weekend, Amtrak announced.

Borealis trains originate from St. Paul at midday and Chicago in the late morning.

In Wisconsin, the Borealis line includes stops in La Crosse, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells, Portage, Columbus, downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Sturtevant.

- Advertisement -

“The Borealis continues to be a success story in Wisconsin and our partner states,” said Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Kristina Boardman. “This 250,000-rider milestone clearly demonstrates the need for safe, reliable and efficient passenger rail travel options.”

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.