Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts closing Third Ward location

Arthur Thomas
Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts has closed its storefront at 316 N. Milwaukee in the Third Ward, according to an announcement on the company’s website.

Hospitality Democracy opened the concept in 2014 as the city’s “only craft doughnut shop.” A second location opened in Wauwatosa in 2016 as part of the Mayfair Collection. The Wauwatosa location closed in late 2018.

The restaurant group did not rule out the possibility of the brand returning in the future.

“We’re passionate about the Holey Moley brand and we certainly aren’t ready to say goodbye forever. When the time is right, we’ll find a new home for the concept. Right now, we’re focusing on our full-service restaurants, the busy summer ahead, and some exciting expansion projects that are in the works,” the Hospitality Democracy message said.

The family-owned restaurant group also operates AJ Bombers, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Smoke Shack and Onesto.

