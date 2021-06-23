HKS buys former brewery site in downtown West Bend for apartment development

By
Alex Zank
-
HKS mixed-use project at former West Bend brewery site
Milwaukee-based developer HKS Holdings LLC has acquired the former West Bend Brewing Co. site, which it plans to redevelop into 177 apartments and 6,500 square feet of commercial space. The roughly 3-acre site is located…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

