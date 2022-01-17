Historic East Side restaurant building sold

An historic building on Milwaukee’s East Side, formerly occupied by DiModa Pizza & Hotspot and Trocadero Gastrobar before that, has been sold.

An affiliate of Wild Planet Hospitality, which owned DiModa Pizza, sold the 132-year-old building to Mexcaleria & Cocina LLC for $985,000, according to state records. David Barry and Nick Zurich of the Barry Company represented the seller in the transaction.

The registered agent for Mexcaleria & Cocina LLC is Alberto Valdepena, according to state records. Contacts for the buyer of the building could not be reached for comment.

Trocadero, owned by The Lowlands Group, occupied the building for 16 years. Wild Planet Hospitality, which also owns Red Rock Saloon and McGillycuddy’s in Milwaukee, purchased the building in 2014 for $1 million. In 2017, Wild Planet opened DiModa Pizza, which closed in December of 2019.

“Milwaukee has a great restaurant presence, especially on Water Street,” said Zurich. “Existing restaurants have stayed in operation through the pandemic and now new businesses are moving in to take advantage of all of the business.”