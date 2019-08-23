Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee names interim executive director

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee has named Kim Schultz, director of strategic partnerships and events for the organization, as its interim executive director.

Schultz will lead HPGM as its board conducts a search for a new president and chief executive officer to succeed Griselda Aldrete, who was recently confirmed as executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

Aldrete was nominated for the position by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett in early July and confirmed by the Milwaukee Common Council on July 30.

Schultz has been with HPGM for six years, overseeing the expansion of its network of members and donors, planning and executing the annual HPGM Five Star Gala and supporting the development and execution of HPGM’s strategic plan.

Founded in 2001, the organization is focused on building a robust pipeline of Hispanic talent in the Midwest through student scholarships, leadership training, networking and its award recognition program.

“I am excited to see Kim move into this new role as the interim executive director of HPGM. She has been a committed leader since joining HPGM in 2013 and will continue to be an asset to the organization,” Aldrete said. “During my time with HPGM, I am proud to have lived out the organization’s mission of building community and advancing Hispanics. I look forward to bringing my experience to serve the City of Milwaukee moving forward and watching the continued success of HPGM.”

See photos from HPGM’s annual meeting this week, where the organization celebrated its 2019 HPGM Leadership Award winners.