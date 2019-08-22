Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee’s 2019 annual meeting

Lauren Anderson
Alex Zamora of Chase, Amber Smith of Chase, and Manny Lara of Advocate Aurora.

Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee celebrated the 2019 HPGM Leadership Award winners during its annual meeting on Aug. 22 at The Pfister Hotel.

The winners included:

  • Ally Award: Rob Henken, president at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Distinguished Leader: James Gallegos, senior vice president and general counsel at Alliant Energy
  • Rising Leader Award: JoAnna Bautch, media relations and event coordinator at United Community Center
  • Community Leader Award: Jose Araujo, associate marketing manager at K&B Latin America
  • Student Leader: Estrella Luciano, spanish and communications major at Cardinal Stritch University
  • Corporation of the Year: Sixteenth Street Community Health Center

