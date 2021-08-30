HGA names Angie Choy Edwards as its new CFO

Angie Choy Edwards
has joined HGA Architects and Engineers
as vice president and chief financial officer, the company announced.
Edwards started her new role with Minneapolis-based HGA on Aug. 16. She is based in the firm's Milwaukee office, according to a news release.
She replaces Kent Mainquest, who retired from HGA after 22 years. Edwards reports to Tim Carl, chief executive of HGA, and is a member of the firm's executive team.
Edwards has more than 25 years of experience in corporate and operational finance, with expertise in financial planning and analysis, commercial business support, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, process improvement and shares-services management.
"Angie is a seasoned leader with the right expertise, foresight, and collaborative skills to help our firm continue to grow and evolve," Carl said in a statement. "She brings a deep understanding of the relationship between an organization’s culture and its financial performance and how strategy integrates both. We are very pleased to welcome her to HGA."
Prior to HGA, Edwards was division chief financial officer at iQ International AG and vice president of finance at Apple Leadership Group.
She also previously worked at Milwaukee-area companies including Johnson Controls Inc. and ManpowerGroup. She began her career as an auditor with Ernst & Young in Singapore
Edwards has a master's degree from Marquette University and a bachelor's degree from National University of Singapore.