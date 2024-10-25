Herzing University’s Kenosha campus awarded $2.7 million federal grant

Herzing University’s Kenosha campus has been awarded a $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help support its Hispanic students.

The five-year grant is part of the Title V Developing Hispanic Institutions Grant Program and will fund financial, social and academic support initiatives for the Kenosha campus’s Hispanic students, according to Herzing’s news release. Herzing University’s Kenosha campus was also federally designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution last month. Milwaukee-based Herzing University is a private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across the country, including three in Wisconsin.

According to the Herzing news release, more than 30% of the Kenosha campus’s undergraduate nursing students identify as Hispanic.

“This grant will enable us to make a meaningful impact on the success of our Hispanic students by addressing key challenges they face,” said Pamela Fable, director of campus operations at Herzing’s Kenosha campus and project director for the grant. “We are committed to ensuring that all students have access to the resources and support they need to thrive, both academically and personally.”

The grant will support efforts to increase financial literacy, scholarship opportunities and help navigate financial aid, according to the news release. The funding will also help expand mental health services, peer mentoring and the development of an academic center. The university looks to provide academic coaching, ESL tutoring and preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination, which is required to become a licensed nurse.

“This grant reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all students can achieve their full potential,” said Jeff Hill, regional vice president of operations for Herzing University. “It is an investment not only in our students but also in the Kenosha community as we work to empower future leaders in health care.”