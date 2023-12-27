Herman Uihlein Mansion on Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay sold for $3.9 million

The Herman Uihlein Mansion, a 13,700-square-foot home on Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay, has been sold for $3.9 million, according to state records.

Herman Uihlein was the son of the president of Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company.

Construction of the home was completed in 1919. It has 23 rooms, including 9 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, according to real estate listings.

The Italian Renaissance-style estate was sold by Tim and Vivian Sullivan. Tim Sullivan is the former chief executive officer of mining equipment manufacturer Bucyrus International, equipment manufacturer Gardner Denver and Brookfield-based specialty vehicle manufacturer REV Group Inc. He was recently named the new dean of the Carroll University School of Business.

Ajit Walia is the agent for the buyer of the home.