Here’s where to find the Wisconsin 275 enjoying a meal

By
-
Harbor House's indoor bar and dining room. Photo courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants

You’ve heard what Wisconsin’s most influential business leaders have to say about the state’s political climate and what advice they’d give to young professionals, but now get ready to learn about their favorite local restaurants and what they order off the menu. That was among the topics of the questionnaire BizTimes Milwaukee sent to the 275

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display