Here’s what the Wisconsin 275 are reading – for work and pleasure

It’s often said that people who continue to read throughout adulthood find success in various aspects of their lives. Case in point, thehave shared a diverse list of books they think every person should take the time to read. From books offering tips for business leaders to those sharing advice for musky fishermen, there’s something on the list to pique the interest of almost anyone. Here’s a breakdown of what some of Wisconsin’s most influential business leaders have enjoyed reading.“'Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don't' by Jim Collins. It changed my life. The concepts are unshakable and eternal.”“'David & Goliath' by Malcolm Gladwell. This is a wonderful book that provides examples and reminds us that perceived disadvantages are not what they appear to be. A great reminder for all of us in life.”“'Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike' by Phil Knight. It is a tale of true grit and perseverance. I really think it is a great read and if you have the opportunity, you should definitely read this book.”“'Good to Great' by Jim Collins. Very thorough and thought-provoking research on the defining character traits and habits of exceptional leaders.”“'The Boys in the Boat' which is the true story of building a team that believed in and rowed for each other. After overcoming daunting personal challenges and difficulties, the boys defeated the favored German team to win a Gold Medal in the 1939 Olympics.”“'The Leadership Moment: Nine True Stories of Triumph and Disaster and Their Lessons for Us All.' The title effectively describes why it should be read.”“'Sand County Almanac' by Aldo Leopold. It talks about taking care of the land and taking care of human relationships.”"'Blue Ocean Strategy: How to Create Uncontested Market Space and Make the Competition Irrelevant.' Lasting success does not come from fighting direct competition in a small pool but rather from creating 'blue ocean,' or untapped market spaces.”“I have three that together have influenced my thought – 'Collapse: How Societies Choose to Succeed or Fail' by Jared Diamond; 'Last Child in the Woods' by Richard Louv; and 'Braiding Sweetgrass' by Robin Wall Kimmerer.“'The 5 Love Languages' and 'The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace.' It is an easy read and has been immensely helpful in understanding how to meet people where they are -- both personally and at work.”“'The Ideal Team Player.' The virtues of hungry, humble and smart (emotional intelligence) and the approach with teams resonates with me."“'The Innovators' by Walter Isaacson. As someone who grew up as the digital age emerged – and whose first computer was a Tandy TRS-80 – the exploration of the people behind the creation of the computer, internet and digital revolution was fascinating.”“'The Art of War' by Sun Tzu.”“'Goodnight Moon.' (It’s the) best book to read to your children before bedtime!”“'Time on the Water' by Bill Gardner. No, it's not a business book. It is a classic fishing book describing the exhilaration and frustration of musky fishing. The author also takes you on a journey of the Northwoods of Wisconsin which hits home for so many.”“Everyone should read the Bible as it’s the most impactful book in human history. On the business side, 'Dying of Money' shows how governments can destroy economies through excessive spending and money printing, which is very relevant to where we are today.”“'Leading Change' by John Kotter. I refer to it whenever I am leading large-scale change. It always offers useful steps for success. I also like ‘Mushrooming with Confidence’ by Alexander Schwab. I like to forage, but you can’t forage (or lead) if you’re dead.”“Every person/young professional (should read) ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.’ It is arguably the most complete and important personal development book ever written. It is packed with timeless wisdom and real application that will make you happier and more successful.”“'All the Light We Cannot See' by Anthony Doerr, which is one of the few books I've read twice. A portrait of humanity and resilience - the best of us under the worst of circumstances.”“'Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High' is a book that has helped me at home and at work. It’s a number of years old now, but I think its lessons are even more important today. We can all use help in listening for understanding.”“'Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling' by Edgar Shein, possibly because it was just given to me and is top of mind but the title really says it all in a world where everyone wants to tell you something.”“I am currently finishing ‘American Creation’ by Joseph Ellis. It qualifies because it covers the birth of America in manner that removes the mythical and shows the founders as they really were. Surprisingly the politics of the day are still with us today.”“'Farming While Being Black.' It would give everybody a good understanding of the hardships of the Black community doing what they have done for centuries.” [gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="560466,560465,560453,560456,560448,560450,560451,560439,560437,560429,560430,560419,560409,560403,560380,560375,560361,560348,560300,560245,560249,560293"]