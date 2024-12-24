Here’s what the Wisconsin 275 are drinking this holiday season

When BizTimes Milwaukee published its second edition of Wisconsin 275
, a special publication profiling the most influential business leaders in the state, we again sent a questionnaire to each of the 275 individuals that we picked to include on the list
.
Most responded, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions. Due to space limitations, we could only include some their responses to the questionnaire with their profiles in the print edition of Wisconsin 275. We are now doing a series of stories focusing on each of the question in the Wisconsin 275 survey.
One of the questions we asked the Wisconsin 275 was: What is your cocktail of choice?
Ninety-nine people responded to this question and, of that group, whiskey-based cocktails were hands down the most popular selection. Within that category, the Old Fashioned came out on top, with 18 total mentions.
Seven of those specifically named the Wisconsin Old Fashioned, which is made with brandy instead of whiskey and typically includes muddled fruit and a topper of lemon-lime soda. It's the cocktail of choice for Brad Baumann, managing principal of office - southeast Wisconsin at CLA; Craig Dickman, managing director of Titletown Tech; Brian Dranzik, director of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; Scott Lauber, president and CEO of WEC Energy Group; Andrew McLean, CEO of Lands' End; and Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation.
A brandy Old Fashioned is one of the few beverages Rick Barrett
, CEO of Barrett Lo Visionary Development
, will consume: "I drink only three things, really. I drink a brandy Old Fashioned. I drink pinot noir from Oregon only. And during the summer, I drink Aperol spritzes. Pinot noir from Oregon is, to me, the New World Burgundy."
The Manhattan was the second-most popular whiskey cocktail, with five mentions. Ken Bockhorst
, chairman, president and CEO
of Badger Meter,
likes his made with Buffalo Trace; Jay Mack, Wisconsin market head and CEO of Town Bank/Wintrust
prefers his with rye whiskey, specifically: "Rocks. Olives. No cherries." Greg Piefer, founder and CEO of SHINE Technologies, enjoys his Manhattan "with brandy as the base versus the traditional bourbon."
Lyle Landowski, president and CEO of Colliers | Wisconsin, favors a hybrid of these two cocktails: "My favorite is probably the ‘Man-fashion’, which was introduced to me by a mentor and partner – Mike Fardy. It is essentially a mix between a Manhattan and an Old Fashioned, but I can’t give away the rest of the secret formula."
A couple whiskey-lovers in the group prefer to drink it on its own, like Zach Brandon, president of the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce,
who quoted the Hozier song "Too Sweet." Jim Popp, CEO
of Johnson Financial Group, also takes his whiskey neat, "or with one big cube," while Sharad Chadha, CEO, president and owner of Sprecher Brewing Co., enjoys "a single malt scotch with ice and a dash of club soda."
Another Wisconsin staple -- albeit not technically a cocktail -- beer was also a popular beverage of choice for the Wisconsin 275, with 13 mentions.
Miller High Life is the go-to for Joel Brennan,
president
of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, and Sarah Pancheri,
president and CEO Milwaukee World Festival, while Miller Lite is preferred by Rick Schlesinger, president of business operations
for the Milwaukee Brewers and Dale Kooyenga, president of MMAC.
Kurt Bauer,
president and CEO
of the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, P.J. DiStefano, managing partner
of Deloitte, and Chip Juedes, CEO
of Fox World Travel,
are all partial to IPAs.
Eight respondents noted the martini -- in its various forms -- as their cocktail of choice.
Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer of Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. likes a "gin martini, wave the bottle of Vermouth over and hand-made cheese-stuffed olives," while Craig Culver, co-founder of Culver's prefers his extra dry dirty martini made with Beefeater or Safire, "with a lemon twist and stuffed blue cheese olive."
Chad Bauman, executive director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, likes an "extra dirty vodka martini with three blue cheese olives" and Matt Rinka, partner at RINKA prefers a "Grey Goose martini up, extremely dry, extremely shaken."
Here's what else the Wisconsin 275 is drinking:
Steve Booth
, chairman and CEO of Baird
: "Fresca-rita. Fresca (yes, the soft drink from the '70s), tequila and lime juice mixed to taste. Simple, low-cal and delicious."
Ellen Censky
, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum
: "My 10-year-old grand nephew’s 'Old Fashioned Lemonade' (he had a lemonade stand in his Brewer’s Hill neighborhood during the RNC). Recipe: muddled cherries and juice, bitters, lemonade + sprite or grapefruit juice."
Jim Kacmarcik
, chairman and CEO of Kacmarcik Enterprises
: "It kind of depends based on the occasion, but my easy go-to is Coors Light."
Summer Strand
, chairperson, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin
: "At home, I like to make sort of a no-frills variation of an unsweetened old fashioned—lots of ice, a couple shots of bourbon, a splash of club soda, and an orange wedge. I need to come up with a name for it."
Peggy Williams-Smith
, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee
: "Different cocktails for different occasions. Festivals - hard seltzer, work event - glass of wine, out with friends - Tito's and club soda."
Chad Vincent
, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
: "Chocolate Milk cannot be beat."
Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and executive chair of Blain's Farm & Fleet: "Don Julio Cadillac Margarita, no salt."
Ryan Festerling
, president and CEO
of QPS Employment Group: "Easy, I live in Wisconsin, it’s an Old Fashioned. How is this even a question? Just kidding. Anyone who knows me knows that chardonnay is my drink of choice."
Valerie Daniels-Carter,
president and CEO of V & J Holding Companies:
"Virgin strawberry daiquiri with real strawberries."