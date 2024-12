Here’s what the Wisconsin 275 are drinking this holiday season

When BizTimes Milwaukee published its second edition of Wisconsin 275, a special publication profiling the most influential business leaders in the state, we again sent a questionnaire to each of the 275 individuals that we picked to include on the list. Most responded, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions. Due to

When BizTimes Milwaukee published its second edition of, a special publication profiling the most influential business leaders in the state, we again sent a questionnaire to each of the 275 individuals that we picked to include on the list . Most responded, and they provided some interesting and thoughtful answers to our questions. Due to space limitations, we could only include some their responses to the questionnaire with their profiles in the print edition of Wisconsin 275. We are now doing a series of stories focusing on each of the question in the Wisconsin 275 survey. One of the questions we asked the Wisconsin 275 was:Ninety-nine people responded to this question and, of that group, whiskey-based cocktails were hands down the most popular selection. Within that category, the Old Fashioned came out on top, with 18 total mentions. Seven of those specifically named the Wisconsin Old Fashioned, which is made with brandy instead of whiskey and typically includes muddled fruit and a topper of lemon-lime soda. It's the cocktail of choice forA brandy Old Fashioned is one of the few beverages Rick Barrett , CEO of, will consume: "I drink only three things, really. I drink a brandy Old Fashioned. I drink pinot noir from Oregon only. And during the summer, I drink Aperol spritzes. Pinot noir from Oregon is, to me, the New World Burgundy." The Manhattan was the second-most popular whiskey cocktail, with five mentions. Ken Bockhorst , coflikes his made withprefers his with rA couple whiskey-lovers in the group prefer to drink it on its own, like Zach who quoted the Hozier song "Too Sweet." Jim ofAnother Wisconsin staple -- albeit not technically a cocktail -- beer was also a popular beverage of choice for the Wisconsin 275, with 13 mentions. Miller High Life is the go-to for Joel of thefor thepresident andof theofofare all partial to IPAs. Eight respondents noted the martini -- in its various forms -- as their cocktail of choice.Here's what else the Wisconsin 275 is drinking: Steve Booth , chairman and CEO of: "Fresca-rita. Fresca (yes, the soft drink from the '70s), tequila and lime juice mixed to taste. Simple, low-cal and delicious." Ellen Censky , president and CEO of the: "My 10-year-old grand nephew’s 'Old Fashioned Lemonade' (he had a lemonade stand in his Brewer’s Hill neighborhood during the RNC). Recipe: muddled cherries and juice, bitters, lemonade + sprite or grapefruit juice." Jim Kacmarcik , chairman and CEO of: "It kind of depends based on the occasion, but my easy go-to is Coors Light." Summer Strand , chairperson,: "At home, I like to make sort of a no-frills variation of an unsweetened old fashioned—lots of ice, a couple shots of bourbon, a splash of club soda, and an orange wedge. I need to come up with a name for it." Peggy Williams-Smith , president and CEO of: "Different cocktails for different occasions. Festivals - hard seltzer, work event - glass of wine, out with friends - Tito's and club soda." Chad Vincent , CEO of: "Chocolate Milk cannot be beat." Jane , pof