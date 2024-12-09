President and CEO

Colliers | Wisconsin | Milwaukee

Lyle Landowski has led Colliers | Wisconsin since 2022. One of the largest full-service commercial real estate companies in the state, Colliers has 240 employees across its offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay. The firm handles more than 25 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multifamily projects.

Education: Bachelor’s, St. Norbert College

The future of your industry: “You can clearly see how technology is changing residential real estate. It has removed much of the friction in the marketing and transactional process. You can expect to see a similar impact in the commercial real estate world in the future.”

Your secret talent: “I have no idea when I figured this out, but for a tall guy I can crush handstands like you would not believe.”

What would you do if you could choose another career: “I have always been fascinated by the talent placement business. My path to leadership of Inland/Colliers was through the real estate brokerage business, but I think it would be fascinating to broker/place talented professionals. This is one of the reasons I love recruiting so much in my current role.”

One decision to do over: “There have been a few occasions where I have settled when making hiring decisions due to constraints in the talent market or urgency. I would take a couple of those back now. I am at the point where I’d rather wait longer or give up more to get a high-quality and high-character person who I am excited to work with, rather than settling.”

2022 Wisconsin 275 Profile

Real Estate and Development | Real Estate

President and CEO

Colliers|Wisconsin | Milwaukee

Lyle Landowski assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of Colliers | Wisconsin at the beginning of 2022 after 15 years with the real estate brokerage and property management firm. The firm, which has more than 200 employees, is based in downtown Milwaukee and operates statewide, with additional offices in Madison and the Fox Valley. The firm handles more than 30 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and multi-family properties representing local, regional and national clients.

Two Wisconsin business leaders you would like to have dinner with: “John Schlifske (CEO of Northwestern Mutual) and Michael Lovell (president of Marquette University). They are both men of faith who seem to operate with conviction and purpose, and I believe they have helped change the trajectory of our city.”

Favorite destinations: “For quick and easy, … Sheboygan. I love the pace, the lakefront and restaurants owned by Stefano Viglietti. For longer distance, our family enjoys going west, as we have family in San Diego and Lake Tahoe.”

Hobby/passion: “Basketball. There is something therapeutic and healing about it for me. It is my release, but also a place I enjoy competitiveness and camaraderie.”

How would you spend a one-year sabbatical: “If I could pull it off, we would travel with family to live in another part of the world in a community that looks nothing like ours and spend time integrating into it and becoming part of it. I think it would bring us closer together, break so many of our paradigms and stretch our worldview in a life-altering way.”