Matthew Rinka

RINKA | Milwaukee

Matt Rinka is founder and partner of the architectural firm behind several iconic buildings in the Milwaukee area, including downtown residential towers The Moderne and The Couture, the R1VER Development, and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Deer District. Rinka founded Milwaukee-based RINKA in 2006 and has grown the firm to 46 employees. A second office, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, opened in 2022.

Education: Bachelor’s, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; master’s, University of Washington

The future of your industry: “With the advent of AI, architecture and design will undergo massive changes over the next decade. Our profession’s ability to adapt to it, leverage it and understand our place as people in developing the built environment – particularly what it means to be human and our influence in creating better places for the human experience to thrive – will determine if it will be positive.”

Highlights from the past 12 months: “The recent substantial completion of construction for The Couture has been a massive undertaking by our talented team to successfully deliver this iconic project to our city’s skyline.”

Definition of success: “I believe success is best measured by the legacy you leave, or in other words, leaving the world a better place than how you found it.”

Favorite part of the workday: “Happy hour, of course!”

RINKA's work has included prominent projects such as the Deer District, the 30-story Moderne downtown Milwaukee apartment building and Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. It's also the design firm for one of Milwaukee's most ambitious and highly anticipated projects – The Couture development near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

First job: “Busing tables at a restaurant when I was 16 years old. Everyone should work at a restaurant once in their lives. It teaches the value of hard work, humility and most importantly to always treat people with kindness and respect.”

Favorite destination: “My heart is in the North Woods of Wisconsin. More far-flung destinations I enjoy are Seoul, South Korea; New York City; Zermatt, Switzerland; Barcelona, Spain; and Key West, Florida.”

What would make Wisconsin better: “Other than the weather, the only thing I would change about Wisconsin is our ability to believe in our potential and greatness. Wisconsinites are very humble, so change can come slowly. I’d like for more of us to believe in the bright future of our state.”

Biggest recent success: “Expanding the firm ownership/shareholders and growing our leadership team.”