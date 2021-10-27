Host your event at one of Milwaukee’s premier venues! Henry Maier Festival Park is a 75-acre facility with $150 million in perma­nent infrastructure updates including the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the Northwestern Mutual Community Park, seven permanent stage areas, two covered pavilions, five hospitality decks, and more.

Offering a lakeside setting with views of Milwau­kee’s skyline, there are multiple venue options throughout the park to host events from 100 guests to 23,000+ attendees. Experience a world of possibilities for your event with flexible event spaces, parking adjacent to the venue and hotels nearby.

Full-service event production and talent book­ing services are available. As the producers of Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance, the “World’s Largest Music Festival”, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. understands what it takes to create world-class events. From con­ceptualization to design, sourcing to staging, talent to timelines, the team thrives on exceed­ing our clients’ and customer’s expectations by creating unforgettable live event experiences. Better yet, we do it on time and on budget.

Henry Maier Festival Park is the perfect setting to ensure your event’s success. Start your event planning or visit the venue by reaching out to Kevin Canady at kcanady@summerfest.com.

Henry Maier Festival Park

639 East Summerfest Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414-270-6628

kcanady@summerfest.com