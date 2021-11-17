Heberlein, Theune have new leadership roles at Mortenson’s Milwaukee office

Mortenson Construction has announced two leadership changes in its Milwaukee office. Scott Heberlein, formerly vice president and general manager, has been promoted to senior vice president. Kurt Theune will assume the role of general manager.…

“Kurt has provided overall management and guidance for numerous projects, leading project teams and ensuring successful customer relationships,” Johnson said. “His collaborative style, energy, strategic thought process, and focus on teaching and mentoring are a great fit for his new role.” Heberlein has worked for Mortenson more than 20 years, and Theune has worked there for nearly 20 years. Theune has worked on such projects as Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee inpatient expansion, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Saint Claire’s Hospital, Acuity corporate headquarters expansion and Advocate Aurora medical centers in Sheboygan and Mount Pleasant. Heberlein oversaw construction of Fiserv Forum. Mortenson Construction has announced two leadership changes in its Milwaukee office. Scott Heberlein , formerly vice president and general manager, has been promoted to senior vice president. Kurt Theune will assume the role of general manager. He was previously director of design management. In his new role, Heberlein joins Mortenson's senior leadership team and will oversee the company's Milwaukee and Chicago offices in addition to other functional areas companywide. “Scott is a proven leader and has demonstrated a commitment to Mortenson’s values,” Dan Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Mortenson, said in a statement. “He has maintained a strong culture in our Milwaukee office and has a steadfast commitment to the success of our projects. These traits have made him a trusted partner to our customers and mentor for many of our team members.” Theune will lead the day-to-day business in the Milwaukee office.“Kurt has provided overall management and guidance for numerous projects, leading project teams and ensuring successful customer relationships,” Johnson said. “His collaborative style, energy, strategic thought process, and focus on teaching and mentoring are a great fit for his new role.” Heberlein has worked for Mortenson more than 20 years, and Theune has worked there for nearly 20 years. Theune has worked on such projects as Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee inpatient expansion, the Harley-Davidson Museum, Saint Claire’s Hospital, Acuity corporate headquarters expansion and Advocate Aurora medical centers in Sheboygan and Mount Pleasant. Heberlein oversaw construction of Fiserv Forum.