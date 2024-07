Hartford Tractor Supply store sold for $6.8 million

A California-based real estate investment firm has purchased the Tractor Supply Co. store property in Hartford for $6.8 million. JRW Realty bought the building, which opened earlier this year at 800 Independence Ave., from an affiliate of Ohio-based Reese Real Estate, according to state records. The 10-acre property includes a 25,000-square-foot building, fenced outdoor display

A California-based real estate investment firm has purchased thestore property in Hartford for $6.8 million.bought the building, which opened earlier this year at 800 Independence Ave., from an affiliate of Ohio-based Reese Real Estate, according to state records. The 10-acre property includes a 25,000-square-foot building, fenced outdoor display area and parking lot. It has an assessed value of $3.2 million, according to Washington County records. JRW Realty also recently purchased a Metro Market store property in Mukwonago for $12 million. The company usually invests in grocery-anchored retail properties nationally, according to its website. Tractor Supply Co.'s current metro Milwaukee locations also include stores in Mukwonago and Burlington, and another store. Tractor Supply Co. sells things for farm, home or ranch maintenance — except tractors themselves. Products sold at the Muskego location will include tractor parts, fences, work clothes, general maintenance equipment, lawn and garden care, animal feed and automotive accessories.