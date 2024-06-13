Mukwonago grocery store building sold for $12 million

A Metro Market store building in Mukwonago has been sold for $12 million. The 64,000-square-foot supermarket located at 1010 N. Rochester St. includes a Starbucks, Citizens Bank and 294 parking spaces. The property was purchased by an affiliate of California-based JRW Realty, which invests in grocery-anchored retail properties nationally, according to its website. Its previous

A Metro Market store building in Mukwonago has been sold for $12 million. The 64,000-square-foot supermarket located at 1010 N. Rochester St. includes a Starbucks, Citizens Bank and 294 parking spaces. The property was purchased by an affiliate of California-based, which invests in grocery-anchored retail properties nationally, according to its website. Its previous owner was a California-based entity. Built in 1990 and remodeled in 2018, the location was previously a Pick 'n Save store. Pick 'n Save and Metro Market are both brands of Roundy's, which is owned by Cincinnati based Kroger. The property has an assessed value of about $4.95 million, according to Waukesha County records.