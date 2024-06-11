Tractor Supply store planned in Muskego

Metro Milwaukee is getting another Tractor Supply Co. location, this time in Muskego. The Tennessee-based retail store currently has three locations in the metro area, in Hartford, Burlington and Mukwonago and is now planning a store at a shopping center northeast of Janesville and Moorland Roads in Muskego. The Muskego Plan Commission last week approved

Metro Milwaukee is getting anotherlocation, this time in Muskego. The Tennessee-based retail store currently has three locations in the metro area, in Hartford, Burlington and Mukwonago and is now planning a store at a shopping center northeast of Janesville and Moorland Roads in Muskego. The Muskego Plan Commission last week approved plans for a 22,000-square-foot Tractor Supply store to be located on vacant land between a Dollar Tree store and a Aurora Health Center clinic. The Tractor Supply store will also have a 19,000-square-foot outdoor display area and will add 96 new parking spaces to the retail center's existing parking lot. Tractor Supply Co. sells things for farm, home or ranch maintenance — except tractors themselves. Products sold at the Muskego location will include tractor parts, fences, work clothes, general maintenance equipment, lawn and garden care, animal feed and automotive accessories, according to documents submitted to the City of Muskego. The location will be part of a retail center with a Kohl's store, a Summit Credit Union branch and Starbucks cafe.