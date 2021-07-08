Harley’s latest LiveWire model will cost $8,000 less than original

Harley-Davidson revealed new details today about its LiveWire One model, including that its price tag will be $8,000 less than its predecessor.

LiveWire One is the first motorcycle model the company has launched under its new all-electric brand called LiveWire. In 2019, Harley launched “LiveWire” the motorcycle model, which had an asking price of $29,799. The new LiveWire One has a starting price of $21,999.

Beyond price, there doesn’t appear to be a lot of differences between the two models. Both seem to have a similar look and much of the same specs. LiveWire One’s city range is listed at 146 miles, which is the same range as the original LiveWire.

LiveWire One features DC fast charging that can recharge from 0 to 100% in 60 minutes or 0 to 80% in 45 minutes. Harley did not offer specifics on highway range, but the original LiveWire could travel about 80 miles on a single charge.

When asked about how the models differ, a Harley spokesman said, “LiveWire One builds on the experience of the original LiveWire and reflects the new identity of the LiveWire brand.”

LiveWire ONE will first launch online at LiveWire.com and will later become available at dealers in California, New York and Texas. Harley also plans to offer the new bike at additional locations planned for the fall.

Harley spun out the original LiveWire model into its own brand earlier this year. The new business unit is structured to “behave with the same agility and speed as a tech startup,” but with the support of Harley’s engineering expertise, manufacturing footprint, supply chain infrastructure and global logistics capabilities, Zeitz previously said.

The motorcycle maker also appointed Former Bain & Company executive Ryan Morrissey to lead the company’s new electric motorcycle division earlier this year.