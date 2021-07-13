Harley-Davidson unveils new Sportster S model

Harley-Davidson’s new Sportster S model will hit dealerships this fall with a $14,999 price tag, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker announced today.

The Sportster S model is built on Harley’s new Revolution engine, which is the same engine used in Harley’s Pan America touring model launched earlier this year. The Sportster S is powered by a 1252cc v-twin engine called the “Revolution Max 1250T.”

The new bike features forward foot controls and low handlebars, offering a more aggressive posture for riders. The Sportster S comes in three colors: vivid black, stone-washed white pearl and midnight crimson.

“Every visual design element of the Sportster S model is an expression of the motorcycle’s raw power,” Harley styling and design vice president Brad Richards said in a statement. “This is a wolf in wolf’s clothing.”

The new bike is equipped with a host of new technologies, including three pre-programmed and selectable riding modes: sport, road and rain. Riders can also create two custom modes to create a set of performance characteristics to meet personal preference or for special situations.

The Sportster S also has a 4.0-inch-diameter screen, which displays instrumentation and infotainment generated by a rider’s Bluetooth devices.

“This is a next-generation Sportster defined by power, performance, technology and style,” Harley chairman, president and CEO Jochen Zeitz said in a statement. “And it’s part of our commitment to introduce motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson.”

This is the third motorcycle launch that Harley announced in 2021. The others include Harley’s Pan America touring motorcycle and its new LiveWire electric motorcycle.