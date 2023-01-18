Harley-Davidson unveils 2023 motorcycle lineup

Harley-Davidson unveiled Wednesday a series of new motorcycle models that will be released as part of the company’s 2023 lineup. The 2023 lineup includes the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details.

The 2023 lineup also includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout performance cruiser model, the Road Glide 3 trike model, the new Nightster Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler trike model.

“Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harley-Davidson. “We’re excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us.”

Only 1,500 CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary motorcycles will be produced for global distribution. Each bike will be serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console. To manufacture the motorcycle, panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of “Anniversary Black,” each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an art deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element. Additional details include Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts, and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars.

Special 120th Anniversary paint in a different scheme will be offered on six additional limited-production Harley-Davidson models, with color and design combinations inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each features a classic paneled paint scheme with Heirloom Red featured as the base color. Panels are outlined with a bright-red pinstripe and filled with a darker Midnight Crimson fade. Additional details include an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, seat covers with red side panels and gold embroidered Harley-Davidson logo, and red fade powertrain inserts.

This commemorative design will be offered on the following serialized models:

Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 motorcycles)

Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100 motorcycles)

Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 motorcycles)

Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 motorcycles)

Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000 motorcycles)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 motorcycles)

More information on the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line can be found online.

