Harley-Davidson issues new recall related to brake line defect in some bikes

Just a few weeks after Harley-Davidson issued a recall of 40,000 motorcycles due to an electrical issue, the manufacturer has issued a separate recall due to a brake line defect found in some motorcycle models.

The new recall, submitted on Oct. 9, involves Harley-Davidson model year 2022 FXRST motorcycles manufactured between June 2022 and October 2022 and model year 2024 FXLRST motorcycles manufactured between November 2021 and August 2024.

Approximately 15,778 motorcycled are impacted by the recall.

The brake lines on the impacted motorcycles may come in contact with the fuel tank due to “unintended bending” of the brake lines during assembly, according to a safety recall report submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Contact between the brake lines and the fuel tank could eventually lead to a breach in the brake lines and a loss of brake fluid, according to the report.

If brake fluid loss is not noticed by motorcycle riders, front braking may become compromised, increasing the risk of a crash.

“Harley-Davidson is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this condition,” according to the report.

Owners of recalled motorcycle models are being asked to arrange a repair service with an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer, who will inspect each motorcycle’s brake lines.