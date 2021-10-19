Hani Malek promoted to COO of Kapco

Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping announced that it has promoted Hani Malek to be the company’s first chief operating officer.

Malek previously served as the company’s vice president of corporate development for nine years.

“During his time with Kapco, Malek has been instrumental in driving Kapco’s growth through strategic planning, new business development, and culture-building,” the company said in its announcement.

“In his new role, he will continue to lead the organization forward as (Kapco) invest(s) in innovative manufacturing technology, including an Industry 4.0 roadmap that will position Kapco as a manufacturing leader in the Midwest,” the company said.

Prior to joining Kapco, Malek was a general manager and national sales manager for Milwaukee Electronics. Before that he worked for Preco Electronics (now Parker Hannifin), Eder Industries (now Creation Technologies), Molex, ABB and Brady Corp.

Malek graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.