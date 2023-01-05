Greenfield health care facility sold for $23.6 million

A former Greenfield hospital at 5017 S. 110th St. has sold to an Arizona real estate investment trust (REIT) for $23.6 million. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

Last updated on January 5th, 2023 at 02:15 pmA former Greenfield hospital has been sold to an Arizona real estate investment trust (REIT) for $23.6 million. Scottsdale-based STORE Capital purchased the sprawling complex at 5015 at 5017 S. 110th St. on Dec. 29, according to real estate documents posted by the state on Wednesday. The

Cara Spoto
