Greenfield health care facility sold for $23.6 million

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Last updated on January 5th, 2023 at 02:15 pmA former Greenfield hospital has been sold to an Arizona real estate investment trust (REIT) for $23.6 million. Scottsdale-based STORE Capital purchased the sprawling complex at 5015 at 5017 S. 110th St. on Dec. 29, according to real estate documents posted by the state on Wednesday. The

A former Greenfield hospital has been sold to an Arizona real estate investment trust (REIT) for $23.6 million. Scottsdale-basedpurchased the sprawling complex at 5015 at 5017 S. 110St. on Dec. 29, according to real estate documents posted by the state on Wednesday. The 155,945-square-foot building was long home to the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Milwaukee, which closed its doors in 2019. The 62-bed for-profit hospital had provided specialized medical care to acutely ill patients requiring extended recovery time after an acute care hospital stay, according to a. It was laterby drug and alcohol rehabilitation company Landmark Recovery, which planned to turn the building into an inpatient recovery facility. However, that hasn't happened. A note onstates that the facility at the Greenfield location is “coming soon.” A representative for Landmark Recovery could not immediately be reached for comment. Also headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Landmark Recovery ultimately sold the building to STORE Capital.