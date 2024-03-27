Green Bay Packaging leases New Berlin building that has been occupied by Quad

Green Bay Packaging
, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging, folding cartons and coated label products, has leased a 205,000-square-foot industrial building in New Berlin that has been occupied by Quad
for the last 10 years, according to a report from commercial real estate company Newmark.
The building, located at 5600 S. Moorland Road and built in 2008, was sold to an affiliate of Boston-based STAG Industrial
for $9.3 million in 2013. Quad was the building's tenant at the time and, in 2014, Quad affiliate Tempt In-Store Productions began using the space
as its North American Design Center. Quad currently lists the building as one of its facilities on its website.
Green Bay Packaging, based in Green Bay, operates 38 facilities in 16 states, according to its website. The company is planning to break ground this spring on a new $60 million, 233,000-square-foot corporate office and manufacturing facility in Germantown
. Green Bay Packaging is consolidating its four Germantown buildings into the new building.
Quad and Green Bay Packaging did not respond to requests for comment.