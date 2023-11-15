Green Bay Packaging plans new $60 million manufacturing facility in Germantown

Green Bay Packaging, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging, folding cartons and coated label products, is looking to consolidate its four Germantown buildings into one new, state-of-the-art facility.
A rezoning application submitted to the Germantown Plan Commission shows Green Bay Packaging is seeking approval to build a 233,450-square-foot corporate office and light manufacturing facility northeast of the Holy Hill Road and I-41 interchange.
Green Bay Packaging will invest $60 million to build the new facility, according to the rezoning application. The development will generate over $500,000 annually in property taxes.
The company plans on relocating its Great Lakes Division from its current facility located within the Germantown Industrial Park at W190 N11393 Carnegie Drive. Green Bay Packaging is currently leasing approximately 160,000 square feet throughout four properties on Carnegie Drive.
"Due to the company’s growth patterns and the inefficiency of operating out of four separate buildings, GBP is pursuing a new location to own, develop, and occupy long term to serve its clients," according to documents submitted to the Germantown Plan Commission.
The new facility would include 20,000 square feet of office space. The remaining space will be used for manufacturing corrugated containers.
There is also room at the site for a possible 112,500-square-foot expansion to the east.
The company hopes to break ground in April 2024 and officially open the facility by July 2025.
Green Bay Packaging is a family-owned business that’s been in operation for 90 years. One of the state's largest privately held companies, Green Bay Packaging employs 4,700 people across 38 nationwide locations.