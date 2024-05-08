JTS Direct acquires MTI Connect

Hartland-based, a direct marketing printing and mailing company, has acquired the assets ofMilwaukee and Phoenix locations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. MTI Connect is a data and marketing insights automation company. It had a facility at 7254 N. Teutonia Ave. in Milwaukee. “MTI Connect’s Milwaukee production facility will seamlessly integrate into JTS Direct’s Hartland location,” the companies said in an announcement about the deal. “The MTI Phoenix sales office remains uninterrupted by the acquisition.” The 7254 N. Teutonia Ave. building in Milwaukee is now available for lease, according to LoopNet. “With our aggressive growth strategy over the next five years, MTI Connect is a perfect complement to the direct marketing client solutions we want to offer with an agency approach,” said, chief executive officer of JTS Direct. “This acquisition enables us to work with great clients and bring on very talented employees that will make our team even stronger.”