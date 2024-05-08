Logout
Snoop Dogg to headline new outdoor concert series at Potawatomi

4,800-seat temporary venue to be erected for this summer

Maredithe Meyer
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee
Potawatomi Casino Hotel on Wednesday announced a new outdoor summer concert series to be held at a temporary venue at its Milwaukee property, featuring iconic rapper Snoop Dogg as the opening headliner.

Snoop Dogg is set to perform June 15, kicking off the three-part Potawatomi Amplified Concert Series. Headliners for the July and August shows are yet to be announced. Tickets for the June show will go on sale Friday, May 10 at noon.

The series will take place at a temporary outdoor concert venue, to be built just west of the casino on a vacant lot formerly home to Cargill Inc. in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. Spanning between 150,000 and 200,000 square feet, the venue will have capacity for 4,800 people and offer a range of seating, including 40 picnic tables and two double-decker VIP tents. Concessions will be sold from food and beer trucks.

“2024 will be one of the most exciting summers the city has experienced, and we wanted to give the people of Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin one more reason to visit Potawatomi Casino,” said Dominic Ortiz, chief executive officer of Potawatomi Casino Hotel.  “We are rolling out Potawatomi Amplified, the temporary venue, to host three summer and early fall concerts, and we think people will be really excited when they hear the names we plan to announce.”

The Potawatomi tribe purchased the former Cargill properties, totaling about 9.2 acres, in 2015 for $6.3 million. The buildings on the site, which included a slaughterhouse and R&D facility were demolished in 2019, originally for the purpose of having them razed ahead of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The temporary Potawatomi Amplified venue could hint at what’s to come for the site. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported earlier this year that Potawatomi plans to develop a $200 million, 6,000-person capacity concert venue there, citing an unnamed source familiar with the project. 

Wednesday’s announcement comes just days after Potawatomi celebrated the opening of its permanent retail sportsbook as part of a larger $190 million renovation to the casino’s first and second floors.

