Milwaukee Oktoberfest celebration moving to Summerfest grounds

Andrew Weiland
Image from Milwaukee Oktoberfest Facebook page.
The 15th annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest celebration, previously held at Cathedral Square Park downtown, will move to Henry Maier Festival Park at the lakefront this year.

To be held on Oct. 3-5, the event is presented by Kegel’s Inn and Swarmm Events.

Previously a free event, standard general mission to the 2025 Milwaukee Oktoberfest will cost $12. Advance tickets will be sold online for $6 until Oct. 1.

Former Milwaukee Mayor Henry Maier founded Summerfest in Milwaukee after he went to Germany and experienced Oktoberfest there and wanted to create a similar annual celebration in Milwaukee.

“Our festival has outgrown its previous location, and this move fulfills Henry Maier’s 57-year-old dream of bringing Oktoberfest to a larger, more permanent home on the lakefront,” Milwaukee Oktoberfest says on its website. “We are excited to be working together (with Summerfest operator Milwaukee World Festival Inc.) to bring Milwaukee its biggest Oktoberfest yet.”

Several other Oktoberfest celebrations are held annually throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

