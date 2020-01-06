Green Bay Insurance agency joins Vizance

Green Bay-based Hornick Insurance Services joined Vizance, a Hartland-based independent insurance agency.

Hornick, which specializes in auto, farm and health insurance, will continue to operate under the same name from its office in Green Bay, according to a press release.

“We are excited to join one of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in the state and to be able to provide additional tools and resources that are available with Vizance,” said Ken Hornick, owner of Hornick Insurance Services.

Hornick’s team of six will join Vizance, which has a total of 130 employees.

Founded in 1978, Vizance is a privately-held independent agency that offers a broad portfolio of insurance, risk management, employee benefits and financial services for businesses and individuals.

Vizance intends to hire more team members to the Hornick Insurance Services team, said Jeff Cardenas, president of Vizance. The addition of Hornick is an example of the company’s strategic expansion across Wisconsin, Cardenas added.

“I think it’s really just continuing to expand our geographic presence in Wisconsin,” said Jeff Cardenas, Vizance president “This now takes us from Kenosha to Green Bay.”

Vizance has merged with several other Wisconsin-based independent agencies, including Valley Insurance Associates in 2017, Sparks insurance in 2018 and Diedrich Agency in 2019. Despite merging with Vizance, many of the companies have retained their identity.

“There’s so much brand equity these companies have built in their communities,” Cardenas said. “That’s important to us and in line with who we are as a company, with our culture and our focus on local communities.”