Green Bay company acquires Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of door frames and window openings

Green Bay-based, a supplier for commercial door opening products, services and security solutions, announced today that it has acquired Menomonee Falls-basedFounded in 1983, Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal is a manufacturer of custom door frames and internal window openings. The company has more than 600 customers, which are primarily commercial construction contractors. It has a 43,000-square-foot facility in Menomonee Falls and also has a brand in Pleasant Prairie. LaForce Inc. was established in 1954 when Joe LaForce bought a hardware supply business in downtown Green Bay. “The decision to acquire Builders was clear - their culture, work ethic, integrity, and commitment to their employees and customers perfectly complement our mission and values. Together, I am confident that we can use our resources to continue our growth throughout the Wisconsin market and beyond,” said, CEO and president of LaForce. “They are well known for their prompt and reliable service to clients, as well as their willingness to go above and beyond to satisfy their needs. This is an exciting addition to our team and our capabilities.” Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal will operate under their own name and stay in their current location. There will be no immediate changes for their customers or vendors, according to a news release announcing the deal. “I am confident that LaForce will introduce new capabilities to our business and customers. LaForce and Builders' core values align, making this a perfect fit and a simple transition,” said Builders Hardware and Hollow Metal president. “We look forward to our future together.”