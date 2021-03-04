Great places to work: Bank Five Nine

At Bank Five Nine, our mission is simple: Make Lives Better. We strive every day to live our mission for our customers and communities, as well as for our employees. As a result, we are proud to have been named a “Top Workplace” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel eleven straight years and a “Best Bank to Work For” by American Banker Magazine each of the last five years. In 2020, we were named a national “Top Workplace USA” by Energage, a company that studies organizations and their workplace and employee practices.

The 300-plus employees of Bank Five Nine are offered a workplace culture that stands out from the rest. With a focus on employee development, we offer our own customized training programs as well as uniquely designed leadership development programs. Our benefits programs are designed to meet the needs of our employees and our compensation program is highly competitive. And, our employees work in an environment that is supportive, friendly and fun!

Each employee has the opportunity to Make Lives Better for the communities we serve through volunteerism, charitable giving, financial education and random acts of kindness. In fact, our employees spend an average of 12,000 hours a year volunteering for a variety of organizations.

The leadership of Bank Five Nine is highly engaged, interacting with employees informally each day, and formally through an annual leadership event, roundtables, anniversary celebrations and other company-wide events.

Bank Five Nine has been headquartered in Oconomowoc, WI since 1859 and currently has 14 branch locations throughout SE Wisconsin. To learn more about our company and our amazing employment opportunities, visit our website and follow us on social media channels.

Phone: (262) 567-9909

Website: bankfivenine.com

Industry: Banking

Number of employees: 330

Years in business: 162

Mission statement: Make Lives Better

Serving Southeast Wisconsin since 1859, we are a proud, independent, community bank offering all the great products and services you’re accustomed to, with the low fees and convenient locations you need. Plus we make it a priority to give back to the customers and communities we serve through charitable giving and volunteer opportunities. As one of the top SBA lenders in the nation, we also help local small businesses get the financial assistance they need to thrive and grow.