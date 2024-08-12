Grafton-based UFS acquires Georgia-based company

Grafton-based, a technology outfitter for community banks, announced it has acquired Alpharetta, Georgia-based, a provider of IT and security services for financial institutions. UFS was founded in 1991. Safe Systems was founded in 1993. The combined organizations will now serve nearly 400 financial institutions. UFS offers its customers a portfolio that includes core banking applications, cybersecurity as a service, managed IT services, private cloud, vulnerability management, advisory services and hardware and infrastructure support services. Safe Systems provides IT, compliance and security services exclusively for community banks and credit unions. “I am immensely proud of what our team has built over the last three decades and the positive impact we’ve made on our industry,” said, president of Safe Systems. “UFS has an exceptional reputation and shares our vision for supporting our customers through a consultative and relationship-first approach. I look forward to an even brighter and successful future ahead for the Safe Systems and UFS communities and am confident that our combined strengths will be of tremendous value to community banks and credit unions.” “Safe Systems has a long-standing reputation for service excellence and remains a trusted leader of compliance-centric IT services exclusively for community financial institutions,” said, UFS president. “We share a people-centric culture and have striking similarities in values and customer intimacy. We are combining our strengths to provide even better service and a broader suite of solutions to our community. When bankers are free from technology, security and compliance worries, they are free to do what they do best – care for their customers.” “For the past decade of our thirty-three-year history, UFS has been strategically reinventing our business to become the technology outfitter for community banks,” said, UFS board chairman and CEO. “This investment in Safe Systems doubles down on our commitment to see that vision through, and our significant growth has demonstrated that bankers have found value in our purpose. Community banks deserve partners who can deliver solutions that empower them to succeed, and we are excited to bring the best of these two organizations together with this investment and do just that.”