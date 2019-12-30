GRAEF moves to new headquarters downtown

Milwaukee-based GRAEF-USA Inc. has moved into its new headquarters space at the former Grand Avenue mall in downtown Milwaukee, a company spokesman confirmed Monday.

GRAEF now occupies the third floor of The Avenue, located at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood. The former mall building is being transformed into a mixed-use center including apartments and a first-floor food hall in addition to office space on the second and third floors.

The firm moved there from the Honey Creek Corporate Center complex on the city’s far west side.

The GRAEF spokesman said the new office opened today, with the space now being occupied by about about 170 employees, including the administrative and managerial teams.

The engineering, planning and design firm is involved in the redevelopment project, which is being led by The Avenue owners Tony Janowiec of Milwaukee-based Interstate Development Partners and Josh Krsnak of Minneapolis-based Hempel Cos.

Work on the core and shell of the space finished this summer, with tenant-improvement work commencing around the start of August.

The GRAEF offices overlook what will be the 3rd Street Market Hall below. That portion of the project is scheduled to finish sometime this spring, prior to the Democratic National Convention in July.

Also, Krsnak said in November that he and Janowiec were in talks with a New York-based company to lease the second-floor office space in the building.