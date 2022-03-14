GRAEF acquires Florida engineering firm

Milwaukee-based civil engineering, planning and design firm GRAEF-USA Inc.
announced that it has acquired Sarasota, Florida-based coastal and civil engineering firm Erickson Consulting Engineers
.
The acquisition also includes ownership of ECE’s partner company, Coastal Design and Engineering
(CDE), a civil, coastal and environmental firm located in Turks and Caicos Islands.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“This partnership greatly enhances our coastal and civil engineering capabilities and is another step toward our vision of benefitting society by providing solutions for many of the major natural and manmade environmental challenges of the 21st century,” said John Kissinger, GRAEF president and CEO. “We are excited to team with ECE and CDE as we work to continuously improve coastal regions, and use our combined experience in engineering, planning and design to benefit individuals, institutions and communities.”
ECE and CDE will remain locally known as Erickson Consulting Engineers, and Coastal Design and Engineering. They will both be branded as a GRAEF company.
“With our team’s combined experience and expertise, our current and future clients will immediately benefit from our expanded, full-service capabilities,” said Karyn Erickson, current president of ECE/CDE. “This acquisition will help shape and reinforce our projects with enhanced levels of innovation and our shared commitment to sustainability.”
Erickson will continue in her current responsibilities as the office leader at both ECE and CDE locations.
With the addition of the ECE and CDE offices, GRAEF now has 10 total office locations including: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, two in Chicago, Minneapolis, Orlando and Miami.