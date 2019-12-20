Gospelfest coming to Fiserv Forum in April

Local performers invited to audition to be one of 100 choirs and soloist openers

Local, national and award-winning gospel singers will perform at Fiserv Forum during Gospelfest, taking place April 10, 2020.

Behind the Good Friday show is A. Curtis Farrow, an Emmy Award-winning producer and director of the renowned McDonald’s Gospelfest, which has taken place annually since 2008 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Over the last 38 years, Gospelfest has taken place in various cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Newark and Seattle.

Farrow was in Milwaukee on Friday to announce Fiserv Forum’s latest event booking with Bucks president Peter Feigin, who said the arena will host Gospelfest annually on Good Friday. There was also a performance by local gospel singer Tony Neal.

“Milwaukee has always been part of my heart,” Farrow said. “There is so much talent in Milwaukee, and we can’t wait to showcase the community’s gifts and talents at Fiserv Forum.”

Two headlining performances have so far been announced: Grammy Award-winning singer, record producer, actress and radio host Yolanda Adams; and Billboard Classical Traditional chart topper Hezekiah Walker with the Love Fellowship Tabernacle Choir. Additional headliners will be named at a later date, the Bucks said.

Local performers can audition to be part of the nearly 100 choirs and soloists who will open the show. Auditions will start the third week of January, and approximately 90 artists will be announced by Feb. 1. Performers are not required to belong to a church or specialize in gospel singing to audition.

Tickets for Gospelfest will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Jan. 15 and can be purchased through Fiserv Forum’s website.