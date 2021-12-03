Goodwill moving some departments to Summit Place in West Allis

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin Inc. plans to relocate some of its administrative services and programs to the Summit Place office complex in West Allis when it moves out of its Greendale campus.

Goodwill announced in May plans to sell its 164,800-square-foot headquarters building at 5400 S. 60th St., shift to a hybrid-work model, and establish a new HQ within its James O. Wright Center for Work & Training at 6055 N. 91st St. on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

At the time, the organization said 165 of its employees, including its leadership team, will be distributed across Goodwill’s territory at locations in Milwaukee County, Waukesha County and Racine County as part of a community-based model moving forward.

It recently signed a lease for 15,151 square feet of office space at Summit Place, 6737 W. Washington Street in West Allis. Joe Moritz and Dan Wroblewski of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered the deal.

Goodwill said in a statement Friday that Summit Place will house Goodwill TalentBridge, the organization’s staffing and recruitment firm; its employment services, supported employment, the Clubhouse Day Services, and Community Access programs, which all serve individuals with disabilities and those experiencing barriers to work; and Goodwill’s development department. The move is anticipated for the first half of 2022.

“The organization is focusing on a service delivery model that addresses the need for services to be more deeply embedded in the communities where Goodwill operates businesses,” Goodwill said in an emailed statement. “This service delivery model provides mission programs while maintaining a strong commitment to the south side of Milwaukee County.”

The Greendale campus remains listed for sale. Goodwill purchased the facility in 2014 for $6 million. It’s assessed at $4,790,300, according to Milwaukee County records.