Goodwill closing northside laundry and linen service facility, 136 workers affected

Goodwill Manufacturing, Inc. is permanently closing its laundry and linen services facility, located at 6055 N. 91st St.

The closure will affect 136 employees, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Employee separations will begin Aug. 3.

Goodwill Manufacturing provides contract packaging and assembly services to a variety of customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The company provides employees with manpower training and vocational rehabilitation services.

- Advertisement -

“The decision to exit our commercial laundry business will be effective August 2024. We have taken a thorough approach to get to this point and we are confident that although it is not ideal, we have made the right decision for Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago,” according to a statement from Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago.

The organization said it has put in place several resources to help affected employees. Goodwill will provide one-on-one counseling, resume and skill set review, and internal application consultations to discuss job opportunities at Goodwill and partnering organizations.

“We will continue operating our retail outlet and mission programs and services at the James O. Wright Center for Work and Training in Milwaukee,” according to the statement. “This includes workforce development support through the Workforce Connection Center and Goodwill TalentBridge, and community-based support programs such as Day Services and Meals on Wheels.”