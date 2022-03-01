Good City Brewing adding taproom in Mequon

Milwaukee-based Good City Brewing plans to open a taproom in the Mequon Public Market by late spring, giving the company four Milwaukee locations in addition to its headquarters.

“We couldn’t be more excited to add a brewery of Good City’s caliber to the Mequon Public Market,” said Cindy Shaffer, owner of Shaffer Development. “A local brewery taproom will only enhance the overall guest experience and further solidify the Mequon Public Market as a top destination.”

Good City will take over the space previously occupied by Anodyne Coffee. The 1,000-square-foot taproom will also feature a food menu unique to the location and will open directly onto the market’s outdoor patio.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to grow the Good City brand throughout the Milwaukee area,” said Dan Katt, co-founder of Good City. “We believe beer brings people together, and so we are honored to join a great group of local tenants at the Mequon Public Market and contribute to its existing energy and momentum.”

David Dupee, co-founder of Good City, pointed out the additional location would allow Good City to expand its “1% For Our Home” program, a commitment to donate 1% of annual sales to support affordable housing efforts. The company donated $40,000 in 2021.

“1% For Our Home is a commitment to Seek the Good through our growth and give back to the community and teammates that have carried us to this point,” Dupee said.

In addition to the Mequon location, Good City also has locations in the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee’s East Side and the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa. The company is headquartered in the Century City business park on the northwest side of Milwaukee.