Goldfish Swim School to open third Milwaukee-area location

Construction of a new Goldfish Swim School location is underway in Oak Creek.

Located at 140 E. Rawson Ave., the 7,500 square foot facility will open in early summer, offering swim lessons and water safety instruction for children 4 months to 12 years old.

It’ll be the third location for local franchisee Rosanna Casper, who opened the area’s first Goldfish Swim School in November 2017 in Brookfield, followed by a location at Glendale’s Bayshore shopping center in 2021.

Construction is currently underway on Goldfish’s Oak Creek space, which shares a building with children’s indoor play gym We Rock The Spectrum and consultant firm Medical Equipment Compliance Associates.

The Troy, Michigan-based learn-to-swim franchise says it offers its year-round programming in a “safe, fun and family-friendly setting with highly trained instructors, small class sizes (max 4:1 student to teacher ratio) and shiver-free 90-degree pools.”

In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish offers family swim sessions for both members and non-members as well as party packages. Facilities include an air-conditioned viewing area, private changing rooms, blow dry station, snack bar and retail shop.

“We understand how important water safety is to Milwaukee-area families because we have seen the incredible demand for swim lessons at our existing Goldfish Swim School locations,” said Casper in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring the Goldfish curriculum, high-quality instruction, and state-of-the-art facility to more families in the Oak Creek and surrounding areas.”

Goldfish Swim School was founded in 2006 and expanded to franchising in 2009. Since then, the brand has grown to more than 170 schools in more than 30 states and Canada, with an additional 160 in development.