Glorioso’s buyer acquires Brady Street building for $3 million

Glorioso’s Italian Market’s Brady Street building has been sold to the store’s new owner and operator for $3 million, according to state property records.

The sale included the market at 1011 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, and a separate storage facility located in the alleyway behind it.

The properties’ buyer is Presta Real Estate LLC, an affiliate of the Presta family, which owns Illinois-based grocery operator Valli Produce and announced in August that it was buying Glorioso’s. The seller of the property was an affiliate of Glorioso’s.

Valli Produce has locations in Loves Park, Rockford, Hoffman Estates and Evanston. The grocer was founded in 1977 by Alfredo Presta; his sons Carmine and Domenico are among several second-generation family members involved in the business.

Glorioso’s has a long family history of its own. The sale of the business, which became effective this month, marks the end of nearly eight decades of Glorioso family ownership, starting with brothers Teddy, Eddie and Joe Glorioso, who founded the business in 1946.

Glorioso’s has said that there are no changes planned to the market’s operations under its new ownership.

Glorioso’s operated at 1018 E. Brady St. before moving to the larger space at 1011 E. Brady St. in 2010.

The Glorioso family in 2019 converted their former market into Glorioso’s Appetito & Sage Harvest, which offers cooking classes and event space. That business is being sold to Michael Solovey, its chef manager and cooking school director. The Glorioso family will continue to own that building.