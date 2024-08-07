Glorioso’s to be sold to Chicagoland grocer

The iconic Glorioso’s Italian Market on East Brady Street in Milwaukee is being sold to new family ownership out of Illinois.

Brothers Carmine and Domenico Presta of Valli Produce, a chain of grocery stores in the Chicago area, plan to purchase the 78-year-old Glorioso’s business, and its building located at 1011 E. Brady St., according to a license application filed with the city.

Valli Produce has locations in Loves Park, Rockford, Hoffman Estates and Evanston. The grocer was founded in 1977 by Alfredo Presta; his sons Carmine and Domenico are among several second generation family members involved in the business. The Prestas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Glorioso’s has a long family history of its own. Its forthcoming sale, which was first reported and detailed further by Urban Milwaukee, marks the end of nearly four decades of Glorioso family ownership, starting with brothers Teddy, Eddie and Joe Glorioso, who founded the business in 1946. Today, Teddy’s son, Michael, is the store’s general manager. A representative with Glorioso’s declined to comment Tuesday on the sale of the store.

Carmine Presta told Urban Milwaukee that the plan for Glorioso’s is to “keep everything the same.” That includes the market’s staff and longtime chef Darin Wisniewski, who will oversee the market’s day-to-day operations, according to the license application.

In addition to the market’s main storefront — selling an array of Italian speciality products, fresh produce, wine, cheese and meats as well as made-to-order deli fare — the business operates Glorioso’s Appetito & Sage Harvest, which offers cooking classes and event rentals. The concept opened in 2018 in the historic Brady Street building that first housed the family-owned business when it opened in 1946, until 2010, when it expanded into its current location across the street.

The family ownership and history of Glorioso’s was the subject of the 2011 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story.

