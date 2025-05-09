Global Power to occupy, expand former Journal Sentinel facility in West Milwaukee with 1,000 employees

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Global Power Components is planning to occupy the more than 470,000-square-foot former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel printing plant building in West Milwaukee, expand it significantly and employ 1,000 people there.

The company, which manufactures fuel tanks, enclosures and other equipment for the power generation industry, is considering those plans for the building, located at 4101 W. Burnham St., according to village documents shared Friday.

That Milwaukee Journal Sentinel printing operations at the facility was shut down in 2022 by the Journal Sentinel’s parent company Gannett. Later that year, the space was sold to a subsidiary of another newspaper conglomerate for $26 million.

- Advertisement -

The property is currently listed for sale for $22.5 million or for lease by commercial real estate firm Colliers.

Global Power Components plans to expand the existing facility by 230,000 square feet, according to village documents. There, the company plans to have 24/7 operations with about 1,000 employees.

Global Power Components is currently based at 2300 S. 51st St. on Milwaukee’s south side, a 300,000-square-foot facility the company moved to in 2018.

- Advertisement -

The company employs 1,200 people across five Milwaukee-area facilities, West Milwaukee village documents say, but it was unclear if any operations were being consolidated at the Burnham Street property.

Representatives from Global Power Components did not respond to requests for comment.