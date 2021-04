This March 1927 Brown and Rehbaum photograph shows the Uptown Theater at 2323 N. 49th St. in Milwaukee during construction. The steel framing of the roof is almost finished and the brick exterior is partially…

This March 1927 Brown and Rehbaum photograph shows the Uptown Theater at 2323 N. 49th St. in Milwaukee during construction. The steel framing of the roof is almost finished and the brick exterior is partially constructed. The theater was closed in 1980, and the building was eventually demolished in 2001 to make way for a new Milwaukee Police Department district headquarters building.