Getting there: Marilka Velez

“I’m responsible for leading our companywide marketing efforts, including shaping the bank’s existing creative vision. So that means my team develops and executes all the marketing strategy that supports the whole enterprise. … That role has evolved since I joined the bank, because I really came to Associated Bank with experience in leading in-house creative teams.”

On coming to banking from retail and ecommerce

“I was actually deciding between (Associated Bank and) another role at a retailer on the East Coast and decided this was my opportunity to kind of get out of my comfort zone. I knew very little about the banking industry, admittedly, but I really was inspired by the vision of the leadership team.”

Getting outside your comfort zone

“It wasn’t an easy decision. It truly was taking a chance and making that leap of ‘it’s going to be OK.’ I have transferable skills and this is a chance for me to apply those skills to a different industry. The thing that really helped me make that leap and kind of get over that was just that I knew what a great stretch opportunity it was going to be for me, because I had a very consumer-centric viewpoint up to then in my career and this was really going to give me a chance to see the B2B side of things and learn about how a totally different industry makes money.”

Advice for stepping into bigger roles

“One thing that maybe I would say to other people considering an expanded role is something I kind of said to myself … ‘I may not think that I’m ready for this opportunity, but no one is expecting you when you’re taking on something new to be perfect on day one.’”

Marilka Velez Senior vice president, senior director of marketing Associated Bank Age: 39 Education: Bachelor’s degree in graphic design and Spanish, Mount Mary University Previous Position: Creative director for Associated Bank