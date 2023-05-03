Getting There: Kemp Collings

What drew you to Borgman Capital? Kemp Collings: “From a real estate perspective, my role is aligned with my long-term career goals. Culturally, I am very excited to join a team that continues to grow and is entrepreneurial in nature. Finally, and most importantly, I have a tremendous amount of respect for the other professionals

What drew you to Borgman Capital?

Kemp Collings: “From a real estate perspective, my role is aligned with my long-term career goals. Culturally, I am very excited to join a team that continues to grow and is entrepreneurial in nature. Finally, and most importantly, I have a tremendous amount of respect for the other professionals at Borgman Capital and am fortunate to work alongside them.”

What are your main priorities in your new role?

“To identify and execute real estate acquisitions as well as support real estate initiatives for Borgman’s portfolio companies. On every project, our goal is to make a positive impact on our real estate assets and the communities where they are located.”

Favorite part of working in the commercial real estate world?

“I really enjoy the complexities that come along with each real estate transaction. Further, meeting new people – either as part of a transaction or when looking for opportunities – is something I enjoy most about working in the real estate industry. From a higher level, my favorite part about working in commercial real estate is how tangible and impactful each project is to the greater community.”

How do you spend your time outside of work?

“A few of my favorite hobbies outside of work include playing ice hockey, golf and fly fishing. During the summer, my wife and I enjoy playing golf together and spending time outdoors. We also love to travel to new places when we have the opportunity.”

Kemp Collings Vice president – real estate Borgman Capital Age: 32 Hometown: Milwaukee Education: Bachelor’s in business administration from Southern Methodist University Previous position: Investment sales advisor at Founders 3 Real Estate Services